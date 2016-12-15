Celebrate 2017

Immersive luxury. Curated experiences. Anticipatory service. These are your companions as you step into the world of Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.

As Kellie and Allen celebrate 1 year this month, they want help YOU celebrate your special moments too! Tell us about your upcoming reason to celebrate… a birthday, anniversary, wedding, or whatever. Kellie and Allen will read through your entries and pick 5 couples to score a DREAM vacation to Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort on the warm beaches of South Florida.

Enter now through January 17. Winners will be contacted and announced on-air from January 9 – January 20.

